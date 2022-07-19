3M (NYSE:MMM) Given a $157.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) received a $157.00 price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,889. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

