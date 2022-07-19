3M (NYSE:MMM) Given a $157.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) received a $157.00 price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. The stock had a trading volume of 99,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,889. The company has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.