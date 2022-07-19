472 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 472 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $379.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,655. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

