47,894 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLOK. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30.

