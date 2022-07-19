482 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $172.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

