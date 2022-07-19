5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.2 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of 5N Plus stock remained flat at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.42 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

5N Plus Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FPLSF shares. Desjardins cut shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

