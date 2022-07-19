5th Street Advisors LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

5th Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF comprises about 0.8% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 103,512 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $73.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

