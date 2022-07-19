6,716 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Bought by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

