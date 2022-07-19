8PAY Reaches One Day Volume of $90,680.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $478,182.06 and $90,680.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,135.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
