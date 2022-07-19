8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Reaches $271,799.01 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $271,799.01 and $208,716.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000295 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.