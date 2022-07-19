Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 29th

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter.

