Actinium Market Capitalization Achieves $320,988.28 (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Actinium has a total market cap of $320,988.28 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,516,775 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

