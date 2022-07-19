Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

