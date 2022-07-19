Adam K. Peterson Purchases 20,196 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 20,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $474,807.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,108,805 shares in the company, valued at $49,578,005.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 105,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,552. The company has a market capitalization of $465.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.31. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About RE/MAX

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.