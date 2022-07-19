AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) received a $76.00 target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

AECOM stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 433,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $58.36 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,780,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,433,000 after buying an additional 2,176,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $22,480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 110.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $18,242,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

