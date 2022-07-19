Aeron (ARNX) Market Cap Hits $4,431.18

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 97.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $4,431.18 and $24,991.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 97.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,155.92 or 1.00002333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

