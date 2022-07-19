Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

AFL traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.25. 8,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,655. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

