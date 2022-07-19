Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 266,074 shares.The stock last traded at $20.79 and had previously closed at $20.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Agiliti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $294.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,727.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $43,304.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $2,726,020 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Stories

