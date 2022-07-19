Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 576,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 251.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 578,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,769,000 after acquiring an additional 413,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,893,000 after acquiring an additional 73,601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Albany International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 475,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. The company had a trading volume of 135,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $244.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

