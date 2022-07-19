Alien Worlds Price Reaches $0.0292 on Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $76.14 million and $33.07 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00391360 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018889 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.
About Alien Worlds
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
