Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $13.03

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $12.69. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 427 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Alkami Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $334,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,250.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

