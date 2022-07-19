Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €260.00 ($262.63) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($266.67) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($267.68) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €225.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($243.43) target price on Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($252.53) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of FRA ALV opened at €173.68 ($175.43) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €188.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €206.10. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($168.99) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($208.89).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.