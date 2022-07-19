Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 22,230 Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 586,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,476.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Dawson James assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 87,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,399. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 million, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.