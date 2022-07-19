Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period.

Shares of MCR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. 64,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,956. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

