Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $113,000 in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Spok as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 192,090 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spok in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spok Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Spok news, Director Matthew Oristano purchased 15,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,680.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,961.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Oristano purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,680.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $158,330. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 38,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,592. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

Spok Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.56%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

