Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $142,000 in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

