Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $36.18 Million in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 243,452 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,735. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.