Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $723,000 in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Edap Tms at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EDAP. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Edap Tms Stock Up 13.4 %

EDAP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 251,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,993. Edap Tms S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $240.98 million, a P/E ratio of -719.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.