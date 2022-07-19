Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $96,000 in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $276,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 12,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $245,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at $317,843.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $90,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,272 shares of company stock valued at $448,859. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $638.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

