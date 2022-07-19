Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 176,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,176. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

