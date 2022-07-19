Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 497,033 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 497,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Ardagh Metal Packaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $272,000.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AMBP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,949. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.