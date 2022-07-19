Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $179,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 79.0% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 407,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,923. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.