Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

CCSI traded up 1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 48.56. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,215. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 53.20. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Featured Articles

