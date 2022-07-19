Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 416,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Coterra Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. 99,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,722,271. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

