Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Down to $34.57

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.57, but opened at $33.05. Ally Financial shares last traded at $32.93, with a volume of 56,986 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.