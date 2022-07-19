Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $37.54 million and $6.40 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00006406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

