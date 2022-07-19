AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 12,175 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,327 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 439,713 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $48.27. 1,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

