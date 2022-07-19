AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $129.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $140.04.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

