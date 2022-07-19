AlphaMark Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PULS. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.98. 1,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

