AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IYG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. 40,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,599. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $143.65 and a 12 month high of $205.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $173.82.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

