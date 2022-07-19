AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Ross Stores Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.77. 23,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,904. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

