AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,860 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,280. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

