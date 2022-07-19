AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 288,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 809,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 521,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 141,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. 21,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,153. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.