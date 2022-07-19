AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.55. 15,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,752. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $141.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

