AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

VT stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.93. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

