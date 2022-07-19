Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Up 50.9% in June

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of ATRWF opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

