Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $132.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.50 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.58), with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.58).

Amati AIM VCT Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 139.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.73. The stock has a market cap of £199.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.46.

Amati AIM VCT Company Profile

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

