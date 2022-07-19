Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 target price on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,596,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,953,000 after purchasing an additional 232,219 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

