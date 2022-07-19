American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given a $184.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a $184.00 price target by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.51% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.47.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, reaching $147.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,371,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.