AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.48. 3,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

