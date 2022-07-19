AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $155.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Shares of AME opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 13.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

